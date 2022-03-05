Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SRB collects Rs89.9bn during last eight month

By APP

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) during the last eight month, July 2021 to Feb 2022 has collected Rs89.952 billion against a 12-month target of Rs150 billion.

This was disclosed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM house on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh, Chairman SRB Wasif Memon, and others.

The Chief Minister reviewed Sindh Sales Tax (SST) revenue collection and other related issues. 

SRB Chairman Wasif Memon briefing the CM said that the SRB has shown significant growth in revenue collection. He said that in February 2022, SRB collected Rs12.406 billion showing a growth of 23 per cent over collection in February 2021. 

“Progressive collection during the current financial year, for the period from July 2021 to February 2022 stands at Rs89.953 billion showing a growth of 17 per cent over the same period last year,” the CM was told.

In addition CM said SRB is performing its job with renewed enforcement efforts, and is hopeful that the revenue target set for the current financial year at Rs150 billion will be achieved.

He expressed satisfaction with SRB’s revenue collection and appreciated the it’s performance.

He further advised to maximize revenue efforts towards collection of the assigned target. The CM also directed SRB to keep reconciling claims and counter claims with FRB.

 

Previous articleGrant of Rs136bn required to reduce power tariff by Rs5 per unit
APP

