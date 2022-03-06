Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I
Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I
Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I
Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Please make these downloadable as PDF or just post them as a plain text on webpage, not this annoying ‘issuu’. Some of us want to view these on our iPads offline. Also, this viewer doesn’t allow for ‘Read Aloud text’ option on browsers (Some of us just like listening to text while working out). Try thinking out of the box please.