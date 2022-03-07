Sign inSubscribe
Federal Minister chairs meeting on low cost housing

By Shahzad Paracha

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, presided over a meeting on low cost housing at the Finance Division on Monday. 

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) Chairman shared the up to mark progress on low cost housing proposals. Various issues arising in this regard have been resolved in consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Further, it was shared that awareness campaigns by the lending banks on housing loans are in the pipeline. 

The finance minister ensured that performance of banks is being comprehensively monitored in this regard for greater facilitation to the public. Moreover, required steps are being undertaken for easing out the loan disbursement process along with greater access and transparency.

Governor SBP shared about the citizen feedback mechanism being placed for providing information to the public and redressal of complaints. He also apprised about the pertinent concerns of the banks related to low cost housing loans. The finance minister took notice and ensured to resolve legitimate concerns at the earliest time possible. 

Shahzad Paracha

