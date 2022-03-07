OLX Pakistan wraps up eCommerce business under OLX Mall

Pakistan’s leading online classifieds platform OLX has wrapped up its eCommerce business under OLX Mall, only five months after its launch.

The classifieds giant, OLX, launched OLX Mall to augment its business and sell different categories of products as an etailor. In March 2021, OLX launched the beta version of OLX Mall, and launched officialy in October last year.

For the last few months, the company had been entering into partneships with leading product manufacturers such as TCL for availability of a wide range of products on the eCommerce platform. OLX Mall had also been parterning with banks and fintech companies for payments and buy now pay later services.

For its eCommerce business, OLX had also set up its own logistics service by the name of OLX Move for a better delivery experience for customers. No response has been received yet from OLX on the reasons for closure, though the company has confirmed the news of the shut down.

Article continues after this advertisement

OLX is the largest horizontal classifieds platform in Pakistan where sellers can post ads to connect with buyers. Its competitors in the classifieds space include companies such as PakWheels, Graana and Rozee.

In the eCommerce segment, OLX Mall would have been a competitor to companies like Daraz.

In July 2020, OLX announced its merger with the the parent company of former competitor Zameen.com, the Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG), in Pakistan as well as in the UAE, Egypt and Lebanon. The deal also came with a $150 million investment and valued the EMPG at $1 billion.

Though operating as an independent brand, following the merger, the management control of OLX in Pakistan has been under the founders of EMPG, Imran Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ali Khan.