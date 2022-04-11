Sign inSubscribe
‘Good news’ of completing next IMF tranche soon: Reza Baqir

By News Desk

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir on Monday said that the central bank is confident that it will soon announce the “good news” of completing the conditions required to obtain the next tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg, Baqir stated that it is “no surprise” that “unpopular decisions” required by the IMF, such as, increasing fuel and electricity prices, are proving to be difficult given the current political situation.

He added that such problems were not individual to Pakistan but to other developing nations as well.

In light of these “unpopular decisions”, the SBP governor stated that it is not uncommon for institutions to face delays. However, he felt confident that Pakistan will “put the delay behind” it and announce the completion of the upcoming tranche.

News Desk

Economic takeaways from the new PM's speech in parliament

After weeks of political turmoil in the country that led to a constitutional crisis and culminated in the removal of Imran Khan from the...
Financial crisis: WSSP unable to pay employees salaries

The Water and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP) has demanded Rs1.21 billion as the company is facing financial crisis and unable to pay electricity bills...
Import of used cars gaining momentum

Despite various initiatives taken by the government to discourage the import of used cars, the import of old cars is gaining momentum. As per available...
Bulls rule PSX as index gains 1,700 points to close at 46,144 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,700.38 points, with a positive change of 3.83 per...
Despite various initiatives taken by the government to discourage the import of used cars, the import of old cars is gaining momentum. As per available...

