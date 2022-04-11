Financial crisis: WSSP unable to pay employees salaries

The Water and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP) has demanded Rs1.21 billion as the company is facing financial crisis and unable to pay electricity bills and employees salaries.

The WSSP is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) largest sanitation company formed under the company Act in 2014 and different areas of Peshawar’s four towns were handed over to the company, including 25 Union Councils of Town 1, 11 of Town 3 and two Union Councils each of Town 2 and 4. The employees and resources of the towns were handed over to the WSSP however, the company said that it has been provided much less than the agreed funds by each town.

According to company sources, the arrears of all the towns from 2014 to date have now increased to Rs1.21 billion of which Town One is facing the largest liabilities of Rs860 million, Town 3 more than Rs240 million, Town 4 Rs92.7 million while the liability of Town 2 is Rs14.28 million.

The company, in a letter to all towns, informed that it no longer has funds to pay the employees’ salaries, electricity bills and operational expenses, so all the towns had to pay their dues to the company so that the company could take care of its affairs.