HBL inaugurates All Women Branch in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Pakistan: HBL inaugurated its first all women branch in Hyderabad at
the Sindh University, Old Campus.
Dr. Farida Shaikh, Principal – University of Sindh, (Elsa Kazi Campus), Hyderabad,
cut the inauguration ribbon. Present at the ceremony were Syed Mujtaba Husain
Naqvi, Head South, Branch Banking – HBL, Fouzia Jabeen Janjua, Head – Branch
Operations and Account Services – HBL, along with other senior members of the
Bank.
This initiative is in line with HBL’s diversity agenda and its vision of creating a more
diverse and equitable workforce, as well as the need to increase the engagement of
women in financial services. The Bank has been recruiting an increasing number of
women across all business functions, ensuring they are provided equal opportunities
for advancement and success.
Currently, women comprise 20% of HBL’s staff. The Bank is confident it can grow
this number to 25% by 2025.
Commenting on the occasion, Fouzia Janjua, Head Branch Operations and Account
Services – HBL said, “As Pakistan’s largest bank, HBL strives to place itself at the
forefront of the DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) agenda. We have a strong
mandate to increase the Bank’s gender diversity by recruiting women at all levels
into the workforce and foster a diverse work environment through progressive policies.”