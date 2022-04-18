Bank Alfalah, PayFast partner to bolster Pakistan’s fintech landscape

Bank Alfalah, one of the largest banks in Pakistan, has gone live with PayFast, Pakistan’s first payment gateway and fifth PSO/PSP overall to receive commercial approval from the State Bank. With this partnership, Bank Alfalah’s customers can make online transactions using their bank account numbers through PayFast.

PayFast allows any business to receive payments from their customers through a variety of online methods. It functions with the utmost security, mitigating loss for its clients through industry standard fraud detection and PCI-DSS certification. The company enables payment acceptance for all types of businesses such as E-commerce merchants and retailers, freelancers, corporations and billing entities.

“At PayFast we strive to revolutionize digital payments in Pakistan and today we have taken a huge step in the journey by adding Bank Alfalah to our list of partner banks. It delights us that Alfalah also shares the same enthusiasm we have to digitize payments in Pakistan” said Adnan Ali – CEO PayFast, in a statement at the signing ceremony.

“Bank Alfalah has been at the forefront of creating unique avenues that facilitate customers, especially with respect to digitization. This partnership with PayFast is another step for us to expand our infrastructure and serve a wider customer base with convenient, secure and simple banking solutions,” reiterated Ammar Ikhlas, Head of Retail Payment Solutions– Bank Alfalah.

Bank Alfalah is a leading private bank with more than 800+ ATMs and branches in 200 cities all across Pakistan and with international presence in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain and the UAE. The bank offers both Conventional and Islamic banking services to its customers. In the online and digital sphere Alfalah has been an integral player in aiding the shift towards digital payments.

Present at the signing ceremony were Adnan Ali, CEO –PayFast; AmmarIkhlas, Head of Retail Payment Solutions– Bank Alfalah; Awais Zafar, Head of Acquiring Business– Bank Alfalah; and Muhammad Anwar Khawaja, Manager Digital Acquiring– Bank Alfalah.

To find more about PayFast and Bank Alfalah, you can visit their websites: https://www.gopayfast.com and https://www.bankalfalah.com respectively.