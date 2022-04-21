Sign inSubscribe
Center to support Sindh on KCR, Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway projects

By Ghulam Abbas
The center assured the Sindh government on Thursday that the coalition federal government would extend maximum support for completion of major development projects in Sindh.
The assurance came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Sindh Chief Murad Ali Shah. During the meeting, development projects in Sindh under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) including Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-4), Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway were discussed in detail, a statement said.
CM Murad Ali Shah told the federal minister that “there was no progress on KCR as the previous government did not pay heed to the important project”. The previous government deliberately ignored the development plans of Sindh due to political reasons.
He hoped the new coalition government at the center had an experienced team which will deliver results and come up to the expectations of the people.
Minister Ahsan Iqbal assured CM Sindh that being in a coalition government it was responsibility of all the partners to work jointly in resolving critical challenges and the federal government would support the completion of the critically important projects particularly, KCR, Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway and others. KCR is among the top priorities of the Prime Minister, he assured Murad Ali Shah.
Iqbal told the chief minister that the success of CPEC Thar project was an example of mutual cooperation. He said the construction work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway needed to be expedited to ease travel problems on a such an important route.
The minister said that nine industrial zones which were supposed to be operational by 2020 had been delayed significantly because of incompetence of the previous government and now the first industrial zone will be started in 2024, second in 2025 and third in 2027.
KP govt fails to launch ten major foreign funded projects
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

