KP govt fails to launch ten major foreign funded projects

By Aziz Buneri
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has not been able to start 10 major foreign funded projects worth over Rs203 billion during the current financial year.
The documents of the planning and development (P&D) department show that 10 projects included in this year’s ADP which were to be started with the help of international aid agencies would not be made part of next ADP as it is unlikely to start work on these projects in the remaining one month of the current financial year.
These projects include six projects which were to be started with a loan of Rs195.77 billion and four projects with a foreign grant of Rs7.79 billion.
According to the documents, the projects on which work has not started are Rural Development Project for which a loan of Rs28 billion will be borrowed from Asian Development Bank, the rehabilitation of roads in flood affected areas for which Japan has approved a grant of Rs821 million, Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in Mansehra for which a loan of Rs7.35 billion will be borrowed and Cities Improvement Project for which Asian Development Bank will provide Rs97 billion.
In Multi-Sector Development, the projects that could not be started include rural investment and institutional support projects for which World Bank has agreed to provide Rs46.80 billion, the International Fund for Agriculture has agreed to provide Rs15.60 billion for rural economic transformation projects. It also include project for agriculture development for which Italy would provide Rs2.94 billion and the German Bank to provide Rs2.29 billion for Billion Tree Tsunami Program.
Similarly, the projects which the government failed to start also include the supply of clean drinking water project in Haripur city for which Japan International Cooperation to provide a grant of Rs2.70 billion. The clean drinking water supply projects in Abbottabad and Havelian for which  grant of Rs1.98 billion to be provided by  Korean Cooperation Agency. The projects also include the construction of heritage field school for which the Italian government will provide Rs1.2 billion.
Aziz Buneri

