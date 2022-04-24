Sign inSubscribe
Will the FBR toe the industry line, or lay down the law?

Businesses want a friendly tax regime. But what are their specific demands?

Posted by: Ahtasam Ahmad

The upcoming budget poses a daunting task for the administrators of the economy to establish a right balance between addressing the needs of all the stakeholders yet operating within the economic limitations that are inherent to our country and have only been highlighted in the past few months.  

A key component of this much anticipated budget is the tax regime that is likely to be fine-tuned to minimise the budgetary deficit as the government tries to catch up with the ever increasing national expenditure. 

Therefore, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) have recently presented their budget proposals to highlight the amendments in tax regime that are deemed necessary by the business community to promote foreign direct investment and ease of doing business.

 

Ahtasam Ahmad
The author works as a Sector Analyst at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

