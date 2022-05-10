NEPRA requests govt to notify 57 paisa per unit hike in electricity price

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has asked the government to notify 57 paisa per unit increase in the power tariff on account of quarterly adjustment pertaining to the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

According to details, the allowed quarterly adjustment has an impact of 57 paisa per unit on a uniform basis on all consumers except for lifeline consumers. NEPRA has asked the government to issue a final notification regarding the 57 paisa per unit raise in the power price under the head quarterly adjustment.

According to NEPRA, power consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric will bear additional burden of approximately Rs14 billion and 33 crore, this amount will be recovered from the consumers within three months period from the date of notification.

“The Authority has decided to apply the same with effect from June 01, 2022 to be recovered within a three months period from the date of notification,” said NEPRA.