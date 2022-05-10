PTA starts receiving applications for IoT licences

To proliferate the usage of Internet of Things (IoTs), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started accepting applications for “Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)” licence.

According to details, the said licence shall be valid for a term of five years. Moreover, applicants for the licence will have to provide a letter of application, CNIC along with other relevant details/documents, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

This is in pursuance to Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 issued by Government of Pakistan, and to facilitate introduction of futuristic technologies through automation in different industries.