KP proposes Rs170bn development program for next financial year

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed to increase the volume of development programs for the settled districts for next financial year to Rs170 billion.

The planning and development department said that the development program of most of the administrative departments has been finalised. According to P&D sources, the volume of the development program for settled districts for the current financial year was Rs165 billion but for the upcoming financial year, an increase of Rs5 billion has been proposed. The same development program also includes the funds of the local governments.

Sources said that for the next financial year, there will be more focus on the ongoing development projects as administrative departments have been tasked to complete their projects. According to sources, the Chief Minister will be briefed by each department on its development program, after which the next year’s program will be finalised.