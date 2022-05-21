Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP proposes Rs170bn development program for next financial year

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed to increase the volume of development programs for the settled districts for next financial year to Rs170 billion.

The planning and development department said that  the development program of most of the administrative departments has been finalised. According to P&D sources, the volume of the development program for settled districts for the current financial year was Rs165 billion but for the upcoming financial year, an increase of Rs5 billion has been proposed. The same development program also includes the funds of the local governments.

Sources said that for the next financial year, there will be more focus on the ongoing development projects as administrative departments have been tasked to complete their projects. According to sources, the Chief Minister will be briefed by each department on its development program, after which the next year’s program will be finalised.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCPPA seeks Rs4.5 per unit hike in electricity price
Next articleAhsan Iqbal directs authorities to speed up ML-1 project
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GSMA recommends gradual abolishment of Advance Income Tax

To improve the affordability of mobile services and encourage the adoption of communication services, especially for lower income segments in Pakistan, the global mobile...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP may face financial constraints as centre stops funds

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could face serious financial difficulties due to the political confrontation with the federal coalition government. The finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ahsan Iqbal directs authorities to speed up ML-1 project

Expressing concerns over delay in the mega project of Railway Main Line (ML-1) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Minister for Planning Development...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPPA seeks Rs4.5 per unit hike in electricity price

Power tariff is likely to go up as Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought Rs4.5 per unit hike and National Electric Power Regulatory...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CPPA seeks Rs4.5 per unit hike in electricity price

Power tariff is likely to go up as Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought Rs4.5 per unit hike and National Electric Power Regulatory...

Govt to present next fiscal year budget on June 10, 2022

PRL signs agreement worth $1.2bn to double its oil refining capacity

Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.