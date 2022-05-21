Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Ahsan Iqbal directs authorities to speed up ML-1 project

By APP

Expressing concerns over delay in the mega project of Railway Main Line (ML-1) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Friday directed the railway authorities to speed up the pace of the project.

Chairing a preparatory meeting on the joint working group on Transport Infrastructure which was attended by officials from CPEC Authority, NHA, Gawadar Port Authority, and senior officers from the Ministry of Planning and Railways, the Minister observed that due to negligence of the previous regime, the depth of Gawadar port has decreased to 11 meters which should be 18 meters deep for navigation of big ships it had led to hindering the anchoring of big ships on the port.

Minister for Planning also expressed his concerns about the ML-1 project and took notice that the project should have been started in 2018 but the delay has caused a huge financial loss to the national exchequer.

Minister also directed to evaluate of the cost of the 250 km/hour track for the future viability of the project. He asked Railway authorities to speed up the processing of the ML-1 project.

Article continues after this advertisement

Minister emphasized that laying down the Fiber optic cable project should be integrated within ML-1 to economize the project.

Minister said that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is another important mass transit project which should be executed on the same model as Orange Line in Lahore.

Minister remarked that the  Mansehra-  Muzafarabad and Babusar Tunnel and Zhob – D.I Khan  Projects should be taken up on priority for inclusion in the upcoming JCC. He directed NHA to do a feasibility study of the Kabul-Peshawar Motorway.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP proposes Rs170bn development program for next financial year
Next articleKP may face financial constraints as centre stops funds
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GSMA recommends gradual abolishment of Advance Income Tax

To improve the affordability of mobile services and encourage the adoption of communication services, especially for lower income segments in Pakistan, the global mobile...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP may face financial constraints as centre stops funds

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could face serious financial difficulties due to the political confrontation with the federal coalition government. The finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP proposes Rs170bn development program for next financial year

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed to increase the volume of development programs for the settled districts for next financial year to Rs170...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPPA seeks Rs4.5 per unit hike in electricity price

Power tariff is likely to go up as Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought Rs4.5 per unit hike and National Electric Power Regulatory...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CPPA seeks Rs4.5 per unit hike in electricity price

Power tariff is likely to go up as Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought Rs4.5 per unit hike and National Electric Power Regulatory...

Govt to present next fiscal year budget on June 10, 2022

PRL signs agreement worth $1.2bn to double its oil refining capacity

Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.