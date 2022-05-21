KP may face financial constraints as centre stops funds

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could face serious financial difficulties due to the political confrontation with the federal coalition government.

The finance department sources stated that a major challenge for KP government is to secure the uplift funds of the tribal districts stopped by the centre. The official source added that funds from the center have slowed down and this month not a single penny has been transferred to the province.

The KP officials feared that if issues with the federal government were not settled in the right direction by the month of June, then the province may face more difficulties.

According to sources, the KP government has stopped the use of grants with the aim to use it in a difficult situation in the future.

After the change of government in the center, the provincial government is facing severe difficulties as center has put a stop to it’s funds.