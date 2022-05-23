Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Hey Shehri Babu – Climate Change is coming for more than your mangoes

This year’s mango saga should stand as a warning - climate change is real and it is urgent

Posted by: Abdullah Niazi
Mango on the tree with nature background.

Let us begin by clearing the air. So far as we know, mango production in Pakistan has not declined by 60%. That does not change the fact that our prized mangoes are definitely under threat. 

The final tally of mango yield for this year is yet to be finalised, but what is slowly becoming clear is that estimates made by provincial agriculture departments are significantly off from the on-ground situation. Farmers, exporters, and researchers have all been trying to ring the alarm bells to warn people about the dire straits that this year’s mango production faces and we can say with some certainty that there will be less of the beloved golden fruit this year. 

Here is what we know. Mangoes in this current season have faced a cacophony of disasters. To start off, this has been the hottest summer in more than half a century, with average temperatures in mid-March (a vital time for mango trees) soaring between 37-42 degrees, compared to the usual 34 degree temperature that this month sees in Punjab’s mango belt. This has made the mangoes more susceptible to disease, premature ripening, and being of a lower quality. In addition to this, high prices of fuel and an energy shortage have meant farmers have been unable to run their tubewells and provide irrigation to mango trees which require a constant supply of water.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is assistant editor at Profit. He also writes for The Dependent. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. Here is what we know. Mangoes in this current season have faced a cacophony of disasters. To start off, this has been the hottest summer in more than half a century, with average temperatures in mid-March (a vital time for mango trees) soaring between 37-42 degrees, compared to the usual 34 degree temperature that this month sees in Punjab’s mango belt. This has made the mangoes more susceptible to disease, premature ripening, and being of a lower quality. In addition to this, high prices of fuel and an energy shortage have meant farmers have been unable to run their tubewells and provide irrigation to mango trees which require a constant supply of water.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Future Fest – let’s not repeat that in the future

Marred by political uncertainty and a crushing heatwave, a lot can be learned from the event
Read more
FEATURED

Taxing crypto-currency

Is it possible to devise an effective tax regime for the emerging asset class?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.