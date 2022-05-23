Hey Shehri Babu – Climate Change is coming for more than your mangoes

Let us begin by clearing the air. So far as we know, mango production in Pakistan has not declined by 60%. That does not change the fact that our prized mangoes are definitely under threat.

The final tally of mango yield for this year is yet to be finalised, but what is slowly becoming clear is that estimates made by provincial agriculture departments are significantly off from the on-ground situation. Farmers, exporters, and researchers have all been trying to ring the alarm bells to warn people about the dire straits that this year’s mango production faces and we can say with some certainty that there will be less of the beloved golden fruit this year.