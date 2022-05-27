Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan mulls LNG import deal with countries including Russia

By TLTP

Pakistan has said that it is considering to sign a liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement with various countries including Russia as it seeks to secure supply and ease a crippling shortage.

According to Bloomberg, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement to the news outlet that the government “will go for the most favorable deal.” Pakistan is mulling a government-to-government contract to import the power plant and industrial fuel, according to the statement.

To note, Pakistan had signed two long-term agreements with Qatar for the import of LNG. One agreement was signed in 2015 for 15 years at 13.37 percent slope of Brent while, the second agreement was signed in 2021 at 10.20 percent slope of Brent for 10 years. Currently, LNG prices average around $29 per MMBtu on a spot basis.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCDNS enters Islamic finance market
Next articleKhaadi announces $25mn investment from IFC
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GB govt seeks provision of indigenous wheat, enhanced quota

Inferior quality of imported wheat is being provided to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Chief Secretary of GB has asked Ministry of National Food Security and Research...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s external financing gap could rise to $8bn: Morgan Stanley

The outlook for Pakistan is worsening, says Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. The country has “underperformed significantly since February”, with spreads...
Read more
HEADLINES

Khaadi announces $25mn investment from IFC

In a news filing today, Khaadi officially announced that IFC is to invest up to $25 million in the organization against a minority stake....
Read more
HEADLINES

CDNS enters Islamic finance market

The National Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has entered in the Islamic finance market in the current month of May 2022, and will now...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan mulls LNG import deal with countries including Russia

Pakistan has said that it is considering to sign a liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement with various countries including Russia as it seeks...

CDNS enters Islamic finance market

Netherlands, a key investor in Pakistan: Commerce Minister

Pakistan’s import ban

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.