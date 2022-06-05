What’s up on the PSX?

The outgoing week witnessed a bearish tread in the local bourse primarily subject to the announcement on Wednesday of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, declaring consumer prices growth by 13.8% MoM. This drove market sentiment downwards. As per the IMF’s conditions, the government has committed itself to removing subsidies on fuel prices. Amidst the economic turmoil, food prices have witnessed a 17.3% increase while the government has increased fuel prices twices in the past 10 days..

Apart from this, we witnessed a 55-75 BPS increase in yields from the T-bills auction held on Wednesday. This took yields to as high as 15.5% for 12 month securities. This can be used to build expectations regarding the next Monetary Policy Statement by the Statebank where a 50 to 100 basis point increase is anticipated.