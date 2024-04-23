Gold prices fall Rs7,800 per tola in Pakistan 

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to fall on Tuesday, following a drop in international rates. The price per tola decreased by Rs7,800, settling at Rs240,900.

A 10-gram gold piece was sold for Rs206,533, reflecting a reduction of Rs6,687, as reported by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On the previous day, the price per tola had already decreased by Rs3,500.

Internationally, gold prices declined on Tuesday, with the price per ounce reaching $2,309 (including a $20 premium), after falling by $72 during the day.

Silver prices also saw a decrease, with a reduction of Rs100, bringing the price per tola to Rs2,780.

Over the past two sessions, gold prices in the local market have decreased by Rs11,300 per tola, depicting a decline of over $100 per ounce in the international market.

Previously, on Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan reached a record high of Rs252,200 per tola due to increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and central banks boosting their gold reserves.