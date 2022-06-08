Sign inSubscribe
More Chinese investment expected in Pakistan soon: Minister

By INP

Pakistani Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on that more Chinese investment was expected in Pakistan soon, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro.

He mentioned that during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Balochistan and his meeting with Chinese investors, the Chinese companies had shown interest in investments in Gwadar.

The minister reiterated that the government was according topmost priority to speeding up work on projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Briefing the journalists on different projects approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP), he informed that a power project at Diamer Bhasha dam worth Pakistani Rs900 billion had also been approved.

Iqbal remarked that work on water supply scheme in Gwadar will be completed by September this year while the 1.2 million gallon per day de-salination plant work will be completed by October to solve water issue in Gwadar.

He elaborated that 65 percent funding of the project will be made by the federal government while 35 percent will be borne by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He underlined that the new Gwadar International airport will also be completed by March next year.

Ahsan Iqbal said CDWP had also accorded approval to a project for provision of water to southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Minister stated that Chaman-Quetta, and Karachi road N-25 dualization project had also been approved. He said roads infrastructure in Balochistan has been prioritized in the upcoming budget which was aimed at providing a well laid network of roads in the province to help provide people with better health, employment and education opportunities.

INP

