Pakistan invites D-8 countries to invest in SEZs

Pakistan has invited the Developing-8 countries to explore the investment opportunities in the country’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The invitation was extended by Minister for Board of Investment and Special Initiative, Chaudhry Salik Hussain while interacting with the delegates from the D-8 countries, said a press release issued by BOI here.

Minister Chaudhary Salik Hussain, and Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar are in Istanbul to participate in the D-8 Investment Conference on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the D-8 Organization.

“I invite the D-8 Nations to join hands with Pakistan and work together to make the D-8 alliance food secure and an agriculturally surplus country,” he said.

The minister said the government was working with a vision to transform Pakistan into a high-end commercial, technology and manufacturing hub.

“I am happy to state that Pakistan’s agriculture sector, being the backbone of our economy, posted a growth of 4.4 percent in FY2022 owing to a 6.6 percent growth in crops and 3.3 percent increase in livestock production” he said.

Minister BOI assured regarding the government’s resolve and commitment to facilitate businesses and investors in Pakistan.