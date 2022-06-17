Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP injects Rs868.7bn into market

By APP

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs868.7 billion into money market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudaraba based Open Market Operation.

Through reverse repo purchase OMO Rs660 billion were injected for 63 days at 13.83% rate of return accepted per annum, said SBP statement.

Under Shariah Compliant Mudaraba based OMO Rs172.2 billion ( face value collateral) were injected for 7 days at 13.81% rate of return accepted per annum. Whereas, under same arrangement, Rs63.5 billion were injected for 63 days at the rate of return accepted of 13.85%.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan invites D-8 countries to invest in SEZs
Next articleKP debt liability remains Rs331bn this year, says minister
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Interbank market runs out of dollars

Banks have run out of dollars and are now borrowing from various sources, including their own depositors, to make trade related payments for their...
Read more
HEADLINES

CM KP approves guidelines for govt officers to observe austerity measures

In view of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government initiative to reduce POL expenditures of officers by 35 per cent, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Balochistan budget FY 2022-23 to be presented on June 20

Balochistan Minister for Finance, Communications and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Friday said that the Balochistan government will present a people-friendly budget...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Mexico hold bilateral political consultations; vow to further broaden ties

Pakistan on Friday expressed its commitment to further deepen and broaden its ties with Mexico, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, science, technology,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Huge gap in electricity supply to KP, says Amir Muqam

Advisor to Prime Minister on political and public affairs Amir Muqam while commenting on excessive electricity load-shedding said it is highly unfortunate that there...

Committee opposes advance tax on payment abroad through credit, debit cards

KP may impose salaries cut as federal govt reduced tribal districts funds

KP debt liability remains Rs331bn this year, says minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.