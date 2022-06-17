SBP injects Rs868.7bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs868.7 billion into money market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudaraba based Open Market Operation.

Through reverse repo purchase OMO Rs660 billion were injected for 63 days at 13.83% rate of return accepted per annum, said SBP statement.

Under Shariah Compliant Mudaraba based OMO Rs172.2 billion ( face value collateral) were injected for 7 days at 13.81% rate of return accepted per annum. Whereas, under same arrangement, Rs63.5 billion were injected for 63 days at the rate of return accepted of 13.85%.