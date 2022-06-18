Huawei fostering talent development to strengthen Pakistan’s ICT infrastructure

Huawei IT company constantly engaged fostering talent development to strengthen Pakistan’s ICT infrastructure, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the company that has contributed vastly to technological shift is Huawei Technologies Pakistan; for the past 24 years, other than providing B2B ICT solutions and services in Pakistan, the company has always been actively involved in technology transfer and local talent training in order to promote the development of the youth.

One of Huawei’s most prestigious programs to cultivate local ICT talent and sow its investment in the country’s potential has been an annual international ICT competition that allows the winners of the domestic chapter of the competition to travel to China to compete in the final for a grand prize of $20,000.

It provides them with a hands-on experience with exposure to other motivated, innovative, youthful individuals from all over the world to create an environment of progress and mutual learning.

In the last competition, more than 15,000 students and 450 universities across Middle East countries enrolled in the Huawei ICT Competition, of which 1000 students got the Huawei certification. Being an international competition, it is one of the most influential events in its field.

Star pupil of team one, under the mentorship of Muhammad Salman from Huawei’s Academy Support Center at UET Lahore, Bhagchand Meghwar won despite coming from humble beginnings, stating, “I come from a village where there aren’t a lot of resources on hand, so it is like a dream for me to win such a prestigious competition.”

Pakistani teams were shining stars at the final competition stage in Riyadh. After going through a rigorous test, they proved their own capability, securing the first and second positions.