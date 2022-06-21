KP small industrialists demand proactive steps to resolve issues

Owners of small factories in KP have demanded the provincial government and relevant authorities to avoid taking ‘anti-industries’ actions and facilitate them to boost up industrialization in the province.

Small manufacturers called for uninterrupted power supply to small industrial units situated in small industrial estate Kohat road Peshawar, resolving of low gas pressure, and to avoid harassment and arrest of factory owners/employees on pretext of collecting multiple taxes, besides, they wanted serious steps for further improvement in water, sewerage and sanitation system, increase in entry timings of raw-material laden vehicles in the estate.

These demands were made during a meeting chaired by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad during a visit of Managing Director (MD), Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Syed Zafar Ali Shah here at the chamber’s house on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the SCCI’s senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, SIDB Deputy Managing Director Noman Fayyaz, former president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, President Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar Wahid Arif Awan, owner of small manufacturing units, their representatives and officials from authorities concerned.

Hasnain Khurshid while stressing the need for taking proactive steps towards resolution of small factories in Peshawar, saying that small industries have played a pivotal role in economic development, especially improving the country’s export.

Similarly, he said the taxpayers are the backbone of the national economy, so they should be facilitated at every level.

He stressed that the government law and rules implementing bodies and institutions should avoid taking anti-industry initiatives and harassment on pretext of collecting various taxes and seizing of raw materials, heading to small industrial estate Peshawar.

Small factory owners viewed the industrial production losses to have increased extremely after severe tripping and unannounced electricity load shedding.

Key-note speakers said small industrialists have mentally disbursed owing to unnecessary raids on factories, especially small arms manufacturing units, seizing of vehicles loaded with raw materials, harassment and unwarranted arrest.

The participants demanded the practice of collecting double taxes should be ended immediately, what, they said, is creating a huge gulf between government institutions and industrialists.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah, on the occasion assured the small manufacturers that SIDB will take practical measures to resolve their issues by taking up them with relevant government departments and agencies in an efficient manner.

The senior official said issues of electricity tripping in small industrial estate would be resolved after proper functioning of a new separate/independent power feeder for the estate. He assured the SIDB that the relevant police department would upgrade security arrangements in the estate.

The SIDB MD proposed that a one-window operation is in dire need of hour to collect all forms of taxes under one roof concept to avoid unpleasant events between business community and government relevant line departments and agencies.

However, the senior official said most of the issues of the industrialists would be resolved after construction of small industrial estate Phase-II in Peshawar.