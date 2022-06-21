Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP small industrialists demand proactive steps to resolve issues

By Aziz Buneri

Owners of small factories in KP have demanded the provincial government and relevant authorities to avoid taking ‘anti-industries’ actions and facilitate them to boost up industrialization in the province.

Small manufacturers called for uninterrupted power supply to small industrial units situated in small industrial estate Kohat road Peshawar, resolving of low gas pressure, and to avoid harassment and arrest of factory owners/employees on pretext of collecting multiple taxes, besides, they wanted serious steps for further improvement in water, sewerage and sanitation system, increase in entry timings of raw-material laden vehicles in the estate.

These demands were made during a meeting chaired by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad during a visit of Managing Director (MD), Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Syed Zafar Ali Shah here at the chamber’s house on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the SCCI’s senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, SIDB Deputy Managing Director Noman Fayyaz, former president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, President Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar Wahid Arif Awan, owner of small manufacturing units, their representatives and officials from authorities concerned.

Hasnain Khurshid while stressing the need for taking proactive steps towards resolution of small factories in Peshawar, saying that small industries have played a pivotal role in economic development, especially improving the country’s export.

Similarly, he said the taxpayers are the backbone of the national economy, so they should be facilitated at every level.

He stressed that the government law and rules implementing bodies and institutions should avoid taking anti-industry initiatives and harassment on pretext of collecting various taxes and seizing of raw materials, heading to small industrial estate Peshawar.

Small factory owners viewed the industrial production losses to have increased extremely after severe tripping and unannounced electricity load shedding.

Key-note speakers said small industrialists have mentally disbursed owing to unnecessary raids on factories, especially small arms manufacturing units, seizing of vehicles loaded with raw materials, harassment and unwarranted arrest.

The participants demanded the practice of collecting double taxes should be ended immediately, what, they said, is creating a huge gulf between government institutions and industrialists.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah, on the occasion assured the small manufacturers that SIDB will take practical measures to resolve their issues by taking up them with relevant government departments and agencies in an efficient manner.

The senior official said issues of electricity tripping in small industrial estate would be resolved after proper functioning of a new separate/independent power feeder for the estate. He assured the SIDB that the relevant police department would upgrade security arrangements in the estate.

The SIDB MD proposed that a one-window operation is in dire need of hour to collect all forms of taxes under one roof concept to avoid unpleasant events between business community and government relevant line departments and agencies.

However, the senior official said most of the issues of the industrialists would be resolved after construction of small industrial estate Phase-II in Peshawar.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFinancial system performs well, remains resilient, reports FSR 2021
Next articleCDNS achieves Rs1,100bn through fresh bonds by June 15th
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CDNS achieves Rs1,100bn through fresh bonds by June 15th

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) on Tuesday attained the target of issuing Rs1,100 billion fresh bonds in the last 11 months of current...
Read more
HEADLINES

Financial system performs well, remains resilient, reports FSR 2021

The Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs) remained resilient and continued to perform efficiently without any major disruption, said the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) flagship...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah assures relief for real estate sector

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday assured real estate stakeholders that their proposal about capital gain tax would be...
Read more
HEADLINES

World Bank team appreciates KPRA performance

The World Bank (WB) team on Tuesday visited the office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) to review the progress on the joint...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

World Bank team appreciates KPRA performance

The World Bank (WB) team on Tuesday visited the office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) to review the progress on the joint...

PM resolves to steer country out of current economic woes

Exports increase 40pc to Rs5.066tr in 11 months

Banks allowed cut in CRR and SCRR to boost interbank liquidity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.