Govt’s ban on import to be lifted on items at Karachi port, says minister

By Aziz Buneri
container terminal?Wharf, transport

The Federal government is likely to lift the ban on shipments that have already arrived at Karachi port before its decision regarding ban on import of certain luxury and non-essential items.

In this regard, an assurance was given by Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar during meeting of a high-level delegation of businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad that was led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

The government had imposed a ban on import of certain luxury and non-essential items through notification: SRO/598 (1) 2022, issued on May 19, 2022.

Members of the delegation included former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former president SCCI’s Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi and Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar President Malik Imran Ishaq.

According to the statement, a formal announcement is likely to be made by the government regarding lifting the ban on shipments of imported items, which already arrived at Karachi port before the issuance of the notification.

A three points agenda has been discussed during the meeting with minister Syed Naveed Qamar, that were included imposition of ban on import items at Karachi port that were arrived before the issuance of government’s notification/decision on May 19, 2022, collection of infrastructure cess by Sindh government and hurdles in way of Pak-Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

On the occasion, Ghazanfar Bilour raised the issues of collecting infrastructure cess by the Sindh government, while transporting shipments from Karachi port to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After which, the federal minister assured him that the issue would be taken up with the Sindh government and resolved amicably.

The delegation informed the minister Syed Naveed Qamar about a ban on shipments on Karachi port that have already arrived before notification regarding ban on import of certain luxury and non-essential items, because of which shipments stopped at the port.

Members of the delegation requested the federal government to lift the ban on those imported items/shipments that have been reached at Karachi port, orders/materials in pipeline before the issuance of the notification.

On which, the federal minister Syed Naveed Qamar revealed that the government is going to make an important announcement on June 27, 2022 (Monday), through which, a ban on shipments already arrived at Karachi port to be lifted.

The SCCI delegation urged the federal government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade that would help to boost the local economy and create more employment opportunities in the country.

Hasnain Khurshid, Ghazanfar Bilour, and other members of the delegation thanked the federal minister for taking keen interest towards issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community and giving assurance for their amicable resolution.

The delegation urged the government to take serious measures for prompt resolution of the traders’ community issues.

Aziz Buneri

