KP assembly passes budget for FY 2022-23

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Friday passed the budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The house approved all demands for grants amounting to thirteen-hundred and thirty-two billion rupees.

Earlier, the concerned ministers tabled demands regarding the expenditure of their departments. Chief Minister Mehmood Khan congratulated the Finance Minister, his team and cabinet members on the passing of the budget, saying that KP government has presented a balanced budget in the history of the province. The Chief Minister assured the House that all positive proposals of the opposition will be be implemented.

The Chief Minister said that during the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and the Awami National Party governments, the road projects were delayed. He also accused the major political parties – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party – for Pakistan’s economic crisis. The CM said that both the parties obtained the International Monetary Fund’s package 20 times but there was no focus on improving the lives of common and national economy.

The Chief Minister furthered that the federal government has made a record increase in the price of steel and cement in the past two months. The CM slammed Punjab for blocking wheat and flour supply to KP, saying that like other parts of the country the people of KP have also rights on the country’s resources. The chief minister vowed to secure the rights of the province as well as the promised Rs100 billion annually for the tribal districts. Similarly, he also lashed out at the federal government for Rs21 billion cut on the tribal districts development fund.

The CM said, “33% of development budget is being given to the people and Rs200 billion is being spent directly on the people.” He said that the province’s revenue has increased from Rs30 billion to Rs75 billion, some 1.8 million jobs have been created, literacy rate has reached 52 to 55 per cent, hydropower generation has increased from 120 to 200 megawatts. The province has attracted a direct investment of $900 million and 44 MOUs worth $8 billion have been signed during the Dubai expo, billion trees have been planted under the Billion Tree Tsunami Project and KP is going to open first livestock university.

The Chief Minister also apprised the House that the revenue of the provincial government will be increased from Rs58 billion to Rs75 billion next year. He informed that the 313 MW Balakot will be inaugurated soon which is being constructed at the cost of Rs85 billion. Energy projects in Kalam, Madinah, Bhatta Kundi, Bataltan will also be completed soon. The chief Minister also announced that work on Swat Express Phase II will start soon while tender for Dera Expressway has been opened and work will start within three months. He said, ” We will connect the province from Chitral to Dera Ismali Khan and will connect it with CPEC which will play its role in the development of the province.”

The chief Minister also briefed that the Chishma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) has been cleared and construction work will start soon project. He said that the project will cost Rs240 billion and will bring 400, 000 acres of barren land under cultivation.