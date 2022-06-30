SBP pauses disbursements under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar, PM’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entreprenuership Scheme

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday instructed banks to put further disbursements under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) on hold till August 31, 2022, as well as a hold on fresh disbursements under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entreprenuership Scheme till July 15, 2022.

The SBP provides the same reason in both circulars stating that, “The government of Pakistan is considering to a review/revision of features of subject scheme in light of recent developments in the macroeconomic scenario.”

The circular further clarified that in cases where partial disbursements have already been may till June 30, 2022; financial institutions may release the remaining disbursements under MPMG.