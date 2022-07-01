OGRA notifies Rs1.66/kg hike in LPG price for July

ISLAMABAD: After a massive hike in the prices of petroleum products, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has also been raised by Rs1.66 per kilogram for the month of July.

Following the issuance LPG price hike notification by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday in this regard, a domestic cylinder of 11.8kg will be sold for Rs2,600 while a commercial cylinder with 45.4kg capacity will be available at Rs10,000 in the open market.

It is relevant to note that the authority had earlier fixed LPG price at Rs2,581.35 per 11.8kg cylinder for June.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition government announced an increase of Rs14.85 per liter in the price of petrol effective from July 1, 2022. The price was increased from Rs233.89 per liter to Rs.248.74 per liter.



Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was increased from Rs263.31 to Rs276.54, an increase of Rs13.23 per liter.

Likewise, the price of kerosene oil increased by Rs18.83 per liter, from Rs211.43 to Rs230.26 whereas the price of light diesel oil (LDO) increased by Rs18.68 per liter, from Rs207.47 to Rs226.15.

“In view of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to apply petroleum levy partially and revise the existing prices of petroleum products as agreed with the development partners,” a statement released by the Finance Ministry had stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that LPG is a multi-purpose fuel used worldwide as an alternative fuel for various applications; residential, commercial, agribusiness, industrial, and autogas as well as being used as fuel gas in heating appliances, cooking equipment, lighting purposes and vehicles in the country.