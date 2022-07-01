Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OGRA notifies Rs1.66/kg hike in LPG price for July

Domestic cylinder of 11.8kg to be sold for Rs2,600

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: After a massive hike in the prices of petroleum products, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has also been raised by Rs1.66 per kilogram for the month of July.

Following the issuance LPG price hike notification by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday in this regard, a domestic cylinder of 11.8kg will be sold for Rs2,600 while a commercial cylinder with 45.4kg capacity will be available at Rs10,000 in the open market.

It is relevant to note that the authority had earlier fixed LPG price at Rs2,581.35 per 11.8kg cylinder for June.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition government announced an increase of Rs14.85 per liter in the price of petrol effective from July 1, 2022. The price was increased from Rs233.89 per liter to Rs.248.74 per liter.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was increased from Rs263.31 to Rs276.54, an increase of Rs13.23 per liter. 

Likewise, the price of kerosene oil increased by Rs18.83 per liter, from Rs211.43 to Rs230.26 whereas the price of light diesel oil (LDO) increased by Rs18.68 per liter, from Rs207.47 to Rs226.15.

“In view of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to apply petroleum levy partially and revise the existing prices of petroleum products as agreed with the development partners,” a statement released by the Finance Ministry had stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that LPG is a multi-purpose fuel used worldwide as an alternative fuel for various applications; residential, commercial, agribusiness, industrial, and autogas as well as being used as fuel gas in heating appliances, cooking equipment, lighting purposes and vehicles in the country. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan-Bangladesh trade to cross $1b
Next articleHonda, Yamaha Motor Pakistan raise prices for new fiscal year
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petrol price increased four times by Shehbaz-led coalition govt so far

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif has so far approved four price hikes, totaling a massive Rs99.15 per litre in petrol and...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt takes measures for Pakistan’s removal from FATF grey list

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday decided to extend the scope of oversight of all financial affairs across the province in a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Honda, Yamaha Motor Pakistan raise prices for new fiscal year

LAHORE: Yamaha and Honda Atlas have increased their prices for the 4th and 5th time this year, it emerged on Friday.  The new prices came...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan-Bangladesh trade to cross $1b

FAISALABAD: Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh is growing at a rapid pace and it will cross the $1 billion mark by the yearend,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan-Bangladesh trade to cross $1b

FAISALABAD: Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh is growing at a rapid pace and it will cross the $1 billion mark by the yearend,...
Oil refineries

Refineries respond to questions on importing Russian oil

Taxes…..and Donald Duck! | Profit for kids

Inflation reaches 21.32pc in June, highest in 14 years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.