PLL invites bids for supply of LNG for three months

By Ahmad Ahmadani

In order to resolve the energy crisis Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has invited bids for the supply of 10 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim, Karachi.

As per details, PLL invited bids for supply of 10 LNG cargoes during the months of July, August and September, 2022. The last date set for the submission of bids is July 7, 2022.

According to tender documents, two LNG cargoes will be supplied in the month of July, five LNG cargoes will be supplied in August and three LNG cargoes will be supplied in September, 2022.

“The bid, prepared in accordance with the instructions in the bid documents, must reach the office of PLL at 1200 hours PST on July 7, 2022. The bids will be opened on the same day at 1230 hours PST as PPRA rules,” said the tender document.

PLL tender document added that PLL reserves the right at its sole discretion to reject all bids prior to the acceptance of a bid or proposal, as per rule 33 of Public Procurement Rules, 2004.

PLL is a subsidiary of Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) which is owned by the Government of Pakistan. PLL has the mandate to procure LNG to meet the country’s gas requirements.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is experiencing severe power load-shedding amid sweltering hot weather mainly because of expensive fuel while the government is trying hard to secure imported fuel at a cheaper rate.

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

