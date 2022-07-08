Sign inSubscribe
NEPRA approves another power tariff hike

The authority had approved a Rs7.90 per unit increase in the FCA for May on Thursday

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs1.55 per unit in the power tariff on account of periodic adjustments in the tariff for the second quarter of current financial year (Q2FY22).

A notification in this regard has been issued by the power regulatory authority which will enable power distribution companies will recover Rs39 billion from consumers.

In a statement, NEPRA said that it had decided to apply the same with effect from July 1, 2022, which would be recovered within three months from the date of notification.

However, the increase in the electricity tariff will not be applicable to lifeline consumers and the consumers of K-Electric, the power regulatory authority added.

Earlier on Thursday, the authority had approved a Rs7.90 per unit increase in power tariff for May under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had sought Rs7.96 per unit increase in the power tariff for the said period. After holding a public hearing on the CPPA’s petition on June 27, NEPRA approved Rs3.99 per unit increase in the FCA for April and Rs3.91 per unit more than that of April for May i.e. Rs7.90, it was notified.

The FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and K-Electric and would be recovered in the billing month of July, the notification said.

 

 

INP

Govt halts payments under PM's Kamyab Jawan Program

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday stopped the payments under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme till July 15. The State Bank of Pakistan issued directions...
Read more
