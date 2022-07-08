NTDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has said that in compliance of directions of Ministry of Energy, NTDC will ensure uninterrupted power supply to distribution companies (DISCOs) during Eidul Adha.

In this regard, MD NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan conveyed a meeting of NTDC senior officers here at WAPDA House Lahore on Friday wherein he assured the same.

“NTDC teams will remain alert at NPCC and at all grid stations across the country, surprise visits will also be paid by the management in this regard,” Dr. Rana said.

It may be mentioned here that in pursuance of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has taken over as acting managing director NTDC on a stop gap arrangement on July 7, 2022.

Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has done his BSc/BE from the University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan, MS Engineering from University of Wollongong Australia and PhD. from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Australia.

He rendered service over 30 years of extensive experience of power sector. He has served in the power sector, including NTDC on key appointments like deputy managing director (AD&M), GM (Project Delivery/GSC) North, GM (Technical), GM (TSG) and GM Asset Management North. He has also served as CEO FESCO, CEO IESCO, COO Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and CEO AEDB.