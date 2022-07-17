FTO for evolving mechanism for issuing exemption certificate to taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to evolve a transparent and hassle free mechanism for timely issuance of exemption certificates after the expiry of prescribed period to bonafide tax payers.

Speaking to industrialists and traders at the meeting of an awareness campaign here on Sunday, honorary coordinator to FTO Meher Kashif Younis said that he had apprised the FTO about delays in the issuance of exemption certificates who took immediate notice of the issue. Members executive committee Lahore Chambers Shahid Nazir and Mufti Yousaf Shah were also present on the occasion.

Younis further informed the members of the delegation that appeals of taxpayers were stuck at appellate tribunals for years therefore the FTO has also directed the FBR to devise a monitoring mechanism for quick disposal of cases and tailor an effective policy and guidelines for all field formations.

In another important decision, he said, the FTO has stopped excessive tax deductions from low paid employees across the country which provided relief to millions of beneficiaries. “Low paid regular, adhoc, temporary and daily wagers do not fall under the category of tax deductions,” he added.

Younis said as a result of the series of awareness seminars, workshops and visits to all leading chambers and trade bodies, the FTO secretariat received a record number, 116.4% more complaints in the first half of the current calendar year (CY22) than the last year which reflected the trust and confidence of taxpayers for immediate redressal of their genuine and lawful grievances.

However, he said, 654 complaints were not maintainable and were turned down while 654 were withdrawn. He reiterated that the FTO secretariat was open to all taxpayers and they ought to avail the facility without hiring any counsel.

He said complaints can be filed in person, through emails, fax, WhatsApp or via telephone to any of the nearest FTO regional offices.