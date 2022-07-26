Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Suzuki likely to observe non-production days in August

Company awaiting final discussion by State Bank before making a discussion

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) may observe non-production days (NPDs) next month. Profit has been able to confirm this from Shafiq Shaikh, Head of Public Relations at PSMC. “Presently commercial banks are not opening the letters of credit (LCs) and documents against payments (DPs) for automobile CKDs. Unavailability of CKDs and related raw material may result in plant shut down in August 2022”, Shaikh said.   

Shaikh says that Suzuki was able to avert NPDs in July, and that it aims to deliver orders booked till June. However, a continuation of the policy is dependent on normalization of LCs and DPs in their upcoming talks with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

This comes days after Asghar Ali Jamali, Chief Executive at Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) told Profit that IMC will offer customers the option of a refund or an additional three month waiting period.

Profit had reported earlier on how the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) extended mandate over letters of credit for ckd imports had created panic amidst the automobile market. 

Profit had inquired with local Suzuki dealerships about the wait times on various Suzuki models to understand the gravity of the delays and discovered the following: 

August may be an ominous month for the automotive industry. Alongside PSCMs’ possible NPDs, there are speculations that IMC will also observe NPDs in the first half of the month for two weeks. It is unknown whether Honda will join the other two members of the Big 3 in their possible decision, and whether this becomes the industry norm for August. 

All of this is perhaps indicative of the end of the Pakistani automotive industry’s current renaissance.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJazz asks employees to gear up for impact
Next articleIMF cuts global growth outlook amid US, China slowdowns
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, China likely to hold 11th JCC meeting next month

ISLAMABAD: The  11th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is likely to meet next month for which...
Read more
HEADLINES

Power shortfall reaches 5,415 megawatts

ISLAMABAD: The power shortfall in the country has gone up to 5,415 megawatts; the demand is 28,000 megawatts while production lags at 22,585 megawatts. Sources...
Read more
HEADLINES

Jazz asks employees to gear up for impact

ISLAMABAD: Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim on Tuesday communicated his apprehension regarding the economic outlook of the country and its adverse effects on Jazz’s operations...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gas prices for export-oriented sectors increased up to 80pc

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government has increased gas prices for the export industry by up to 80pc. The rate of gas per mmbtu for the export-oriented...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Jazz asks employees to gear up for impact

ISLAMABAD: Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim on Tuesday communicated his apprehension regarding the economic outlook of the country and its adverse effects on Jazz’s operations...

Gas prices for export-oriented sectors increased up to 80pc

Govt increases power tariff by Rs3.50 per unit

Plastic export increases 32.8pc in FY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]akistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.