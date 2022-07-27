Sign inSubscribe
Ban on import of certain items to be lifted, says Miftah

friendly countries expected to provide funds in terms of investment in stock market, purchase of two power plants, and deferred oil payments

By Monitoring Report

The Finance Division organized a seminar on Wednesday regarding the performance of State Owned Enterprises. While addressing the seminar Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government will be lifting the ban on import of certain goods in the coming weeks.

The Finance Minister said that certain conditions put on the import of raw materials and new machines coupled with lower oil prices in the international market has started reducing our import bill. We expect lower imports of petroleum products in the coming months, lower imports will help Pakistan to save foreign exchange.

Miftah Ismail also added that the import bill during the current month has reduced significantly and he is optimistic that the inflows of dollars will be more than the outflows from next month which would reduce the pressure on the local currency.

Miftah while commenting on the pressure on rupee said that this will subside and conditions will improve in the coming months as Pakistan will be getting more dollars from exports and remittances as compared to dollars leaving the country by the way of imports and debt servicing.

Present economic condition:

Talking about the present economic situation, the finance minister said that policies will be instituted to bring inclusive and sustainable growth. “We have averted default and our priority at the moment is to keep Pakistan on the straight path of stability” said the minister.

In regards to the IMF program, Miftah said Pakistan will likely receive $4 billion over the next year. In addition the friendly countries will also provide funds of the same amount in terms of investment in the stock market, purchase of two power plants, and deferred oil and gas payments.

Miftah said that in order to meet the funding requirements we are in talks with friendly countries to sell shares in state owned enterprises, these will not be majority or management shares and will be sold on a buy back basis emphasized the minister.

Monitoring Report

