Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Auto manufacturers reeling from informal quota  

Manufacturers face heightened risk amidst economic uncertainty and limited quota allowance

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Automobile manufacturers in Pakistan are currently utilizing ad-hoc measures to continue operations amidst the economic downturn and the limited quota allowances given to them. 

“The State Bank has given interim relief by allowing 50% of imports based on our monthly average imports in March, April, May, and June.” said Maqsood Ur Rehman Rehmani, Vice President and Company Secretary at Honda Cars Pakistan Limited, to Profit. 

Honda and Suzuki are both endeavoring to hammer out better terms with the State Bank to avoid a prolonged halt in operations. Toyota, however, has taken a separate route entirely and offered customers the option of full reimbursements or renewed delivery terms. 

The limited quota does provide respite but its terms are not as beneficial as automotive companies would like. 

“The industry was already suffering from the higher cost of importing integrated circuit (IC) chips due to a global chip shortage and then the import restrictions were imposed. Everyone has to pay demurrage on our cargo stuck at the ports, which is made worse due to higher container detention charges because of a container shortage. Manufacturers have utilized their ckd reserves to meet orders, however, if the conditions persist then I am unsure how everyone in the industry will survive” said Maqsood 

The government is poised to possibly provide some relief to importers in the near future. However, whether automotive manufacturers will benefit from any possible changes in the import regime is unknown and will only be understood in the weeks to come. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAnother hike in power tariff on the cards
Next articleInflation may continue to remain high in short run
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Inflation may continue to remain high in short run

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance in its Monthly Economic Outlook and Update July 2022 released on Thursday said that inflation may continue to remain...
Read more
HEADLINES

Another hike in power tariff on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Thursday reserved its decision regarding a proposed power tariff hike for the consumers of all DISCOs...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP business community rejects collection of ‘fixed-tax’ through electricity bills

Peshawar: Business community in KP has rejected collection of ‘fixed tax’ through electricity bills and demanded the federal government to withdraw the fixed tax...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP consolidates regulatory requirements for companies

Islamabad: In order to facilitate the corporate sector in complying with the applicable regulatory requirements, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.