Honda making efforts to avert non-production days

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (HACPL) is yet to make a decision on whether to observe non-production days (NPD) but it is optimistic that the need may not arise, it was learnt on Wednesday.

Profit has been able to confirm this with Amir Nazir. General Manager of Sales and Marketing at HACPL.

“A very narrow range of letter of credits (LC) are being cleared right now. We are negotiating with the State Bank and we’ll make a decision based on that. However, we are hopeful. We have only planned for our annual closure for now” Amir said.

This comes days after Toyota and Suzuki making their own decisions amidst the prevailing supply chain crisis that has arisen as a result of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) extended mandate over letters of credit for ckd imports.