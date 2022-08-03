Foreign motorcycle companies increase prices

LAHORE: Amidst the turbulent economic situation and citing the rupee’s depreciation, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Honda have increased the prices of their motorcycles.

Suzuki introduced its fourth price increase for 2022. The new prices are as follows:

Yamaha introduced its 5th price increase for 2022. The new prices are as follows:

Honda introduced its 6th price increase for 2022. The new prices are as follows:

The question the price increases raise is whether these manufacturers will be able to sustain the gains they made in FY 2021-22. Each of the three saw an increase in their sales in FY 2021-22 over FY 2020-21 in comparison to all domestic manufacturers that saw a contraction in their sales.

Honda recorded the best overall sales with a total of 1,360,403 units sold. This was an increase of 68,307 units sold from the year previous.

Suzuki recorded the second best overall sales with a total of 37,846 units sold. This was an increase of 12,995 units sold from the year previous.

Yamaha recorded a total sale of 23,289 units sold. This was an increase of 3,365 units sold from the year previous.