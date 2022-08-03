Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP cracks down on FX companies and Banks, penalties impose

A meeting of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan has been called on Aug 4

By Staff Report

WEDNESDAY: In view of recent volatility in the exchange rate and the difference between the interbank rate and the rate offered by Exchange Companies (ECs) and banks to their customers, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has increased the monitoring of the foreign exchange operations of ECs and banks. 

In this regard, SBP started inspections of a number of exchange companies and banks since August 1.

On Tuesday, August 2, the SBP suspended the operations of four branches of two ECs including Galaxy Exchange Co and Al-Hameed International Money Exchange Co for violating SBP regulations.

The SBP has also imposed monetary penalties on some ECs in the recent past. Due to violations of SBP instructions, arrangements of 13 franchises have been terminated by six different ECs in the recent past.  

In order to further assess the performance of ECs, the SBP has also started mystery shopping throughout Pakistan This is to investigate the apprehensions that some ECs are not selling foreign currency to their customers. 

A meeting of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan has also been called on August 4, 2022. 

In a press release on Wednesday, the central bank stated that if needed, it will augment its enforcement actions on the ECs and banks in light of findings of on-going inspections and mystery shopping. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCivil Aviation allots six acres land to Pakistan Customs for Rs1
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Civil Aviation allots six acres land to Pakistan Customs for Rs1

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allotted six acres of land to the Pakistan Customs for a period of 30 years at the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports to China expected to reach $4bn

BEIJING: Pakistan’s exports to China have reached an 11% increase in the first half of 2022 and with this momentum it is likely to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX witness recovery as KSE-100 index gains over 900 points

Karachi: The benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 900 points during intraday trading on Wednesday as analysts said clarity regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee makes huge recovery against US dollar

Islamabad: The rupee made huge gains against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, the rupee appreciated more than Rs9 in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX witness recovery as KSE-100 index gains over 900 points

Karachi: The benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 900 points during intraday trading on Wednesday as analysts said clarity regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Pakistani rupee makes huge recovery against US dollar

SBP slaps fine on three commercial banks

Foreign motorcycle companies increase prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.