Civil Aviation allots six acres land to Pakistan Customs for Rs1

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allotted six acres of land to the Pakistan Customs for a period of 30 years at the rate of Rs1 only, Profit learnt on Tuesday.

Documents available with this scribe state that the CAA has allotted the land for the construction of Pakistan Customs Residential Complex at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

According to the details, the letter states that the decision was made by the CAA Board in its 188th meeting held on July 29, 2021, whereas necessary approval is hereby conveyed for grant of lease of land measuring six (06) acres (29,040 sq. yds.) to Pakistan Customs being the government department for “Construction of Customs Residential Complex” at Islamabad International Airport without any land rent for a period of 30 years commencing from the date of execution of Lease Deed (extendable for another term of 20 years as per terms & conditions specified in the Special Lease Deed).

As per the terms and conditions, CAA will charge a one time token premium of Rs1 only and the lease will be governed under the CAA Land Lease Policy 2019.

In addition, Pakistan Customs shall be responsible for bearing the cost of construction and development of residential complexes and also shall pay utility bills and other allied charges of the leased premises/residential complex.

The lease shall take effect from the date of execution of the Special Lease Deed. Pakistan Customs is requested to deposit the amount of token premium Rs1/- in the account of C.0.0/ APM IIAP Islamabad before execution of Special Lease Deed, the letter states.

On payment of the said amount, the lease deed will be executed and thereafter possession of the land will be handed over to Pakistan Customs.

The lease deed is required to be executed within 30 days from the receipt of this letter of award. In this regard, a copy of special lease deed is hereby attached which may be got registered from office of the registrar of the concerned, the letter concludes.