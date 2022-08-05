World Bank to start two energy projects of 245 MW in KP

PESHAWAR: The World Bank will start two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts in Swat district this year.

In this regard, the World Bank Mission under the leadership of World Bank Senior Energy Specialist Muhammad Saqib held a high-level meeting with Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah here on Friday. CEO PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan, KHRE Program Chief Engineer Shah Hussain, Project Director Gabral Kalam Power Project Asif Kamal, Project Director Maiden Power Project Mustafa Kamal and Project Director Feasibility Studies and Management Engineer Muhammad Faraz were present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that with the WB’s financial support, the construction work on two hydropower projects in Swat district will be launched in connection with the development of KP’s energy sector, including the 157 MW Maiden Hydropower Project and the 88 MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project.

In this regard, an agreement of $450 million has been signed between the WB and the provincial government. These projects will be completed by 2027, from which the province will earn an annual income of over Rs13 billion.

During the meeting, Secretary Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah appreciated the steps taken by the World Bank for providing financial support in the energy sector and for the development of the energy sector in the province, expressing hope that foreign investment will come to the province from the above mentioned projects, which will help the province.

Moreover, Chief Executive PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan assured the representative delegation of World Bank that he will do his best to solve the problems faced in the province regarding energy projects, especially land acquisition.