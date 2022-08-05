Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Utility Stores increase prices of various items

Spokesperson says prices of only few branded items hiked as a result of increase issued by companies

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has jacked up the prices of various items at its stores across the country following the same in other markets of the country.

According to a notification, prices of branded tea, milk, spices, honey, toothpaste, shampoo, and other items have been increased by the government after which the price of 950 grams of branded tea has increased by Rs198, the price of tea has increased from Rs697 to Rs895, the price of milk has increased from Rs177 to Rs197, the price of a 260 gram jar of honey has increased from Rs310 to Rs425, the price of baby dry milk supplement has increased from Rs1,360 to Rs1,450, and the price of shampoos of different brands has increased by up to Rs30.

Following this, the price change notification for various brands has also been issued at utility stores. The additional prices will be applicable immediately. 

It may be recalled that the USC had also announced an increase in the prices of pulses and other food items across all utility stores of the country earlier in June.

Meanwhile, justifying the price increase, an official stockperson of USC claimed that the prices were rationalized in order to improve demand and supply and ensure uninterrupted supply of branded items at all utility stores across the country.

The spokesperson said that the USC has only increased the prices of a few branded items which was prompted by the price hikes issued by the companies. “Various national and multinational branded companies supplying goods to utility stores have increased the prices of their products, while prices of pulses have also been increased generally,” he added.

He further added that prices of these commodities were kept stable since March/April. “Utility Stores Corporation does not manufacture or produce itself but purchases from reputed and certified branded companies of the country”.

“When raw material prices increase, production charges and transportation charges increase too, and as a result, the product cost also increases due to which the prices have to be revised,” the spokesperson said.  

However, he said, the new prices of these items at utility stores will still be 5% below the printed retail market price. 

As per USC, subsidized ghee is cheaper by Rs150 per kg, sugar by Rs20 to Rs25 per kg and a bag of 20 kg flour by Rs700 all of its stores across the country.

The price of white gram is Rs20-40 per kg and dal gram is Rs15-20 per kg less than the market. Similarly, dal masoor prices are available at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg. A subsidy of Rs20 per kg is also being given on these pulses.

Apart from this, more than 1,500 other items are also being provided free from the general market in the utility stores.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleElectricity shortfall jumps to 7,641 MW
Next articleWorld Bank to start two energy projects of 245 MW in KP
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Imports will be controlled for next three months: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the government will be controlling imports for the next three months even if it comes...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to offer $390 per MT wheat price to Russia

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to offer a price of $390 per metric tonne to Russia on the import of wheat. This was decided...
Read more
HEADLINES

UAE to invest $1bn in Pakistani companies: state news agency

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates intends to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies across various sectors, state news agency (WAM) reported citing an official source...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cash margin requirement of deferred payments slashed

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday reduced cash margin requirements on deferred payments.  According to the details, the cash margin will now...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

World Bank to start two energy projects of 245 MW in...

PESHAWAR: The World Bank will start two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts in Swat district this year. In this regard, the World Bank Mission under...

Utility Stores increase prices of various items

Electricity shortfall jumps to 7,641 MW

Emlaak: Pakistan’s first mutual fund marketplace

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.