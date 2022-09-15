CCL Pharmaceuticals undertake UN Sustainability Goals in Pakistan

CCL has a heritage of more than 50 years where they have contributed to the society, though their products, services and awareness activities. To take these contributions at a global scale, they have commenced alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 through a workshop in February, 2022. They constituted the sustainability committee tasked with defining their strategy that is most relevant to their business, values and promise of enabling health and happiness.

CCL have successfully launched CCL Hand in Hand Sustainability under the UN SDG 2030 charter across the organization on 23 August, 2022. The event was attended by Head Office and Plant teams, as well as global teams from 22 countries virtually. This historic launch means CCL will now work towards reducing its carbon footprint and continue its journey towards a healthier happier future. The UN SDG 3 (Good Health and Well Being) and 13 (Climate Action) have been chosen, that best encompass the value chain, manufacturing process and those whose lives are touched through their products and services. This sustainability strategy is based on 5 pillars; Energy, Materials, Processes, Employees and the Community. Under these pillars, they have created teams that have devised actions for 2022 – 23.

At the Hand in Hand Kick-Off Event Kashif Sajjad Sheikh, Chairman CCL said,

“I take this opportunity to reach out to all our employees across the globe with these action plans and engage them for this great cause. I urge everyone to learn about sustainability through our workshops. By continuing to work together and prioritizing sustainability, we will do our part to ensure a greener tomorrow for future generations to come.”