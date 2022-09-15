Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

CCL Pharmaceuticals undertake UN Sustainability Goals in Pakistan

By press release

CCL has a heritage of more than 50 years where they have contributed to the society, though their products, services and awareness activities. To take these contributions at a global scale, they have commenced alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 through a workshop in February, 2022. They constituted the sustainability committee tasked with defining their strategy that is most relevant to their business, values and promise of enabling health and happiness.

CCL have successfully launched CCL Hand in Hand Sustainability under the UN SDG 2030 charter across the organization on 23 August, 2022. The event was attended by Head Office and Plant teams, as well as global teams from 22 countries virtually. This historic launch means CCL will now work towards reducing its carbon footprint and continue its journey towards a healthier happier future. The UN SDG 3 (Good Health and Well Being) and 13 (Climate Action) have been chosen, that best encompass the value chain, manufacturing process and those whose lives are touched through their products and services. This sustainability strategy is based on 5 pillars; Energy, Materials, Processes, Employees and the Community. Under these pillars, they have created teams that have devised actions for 2022 – 23.

At the Hand in Hand Kick-Off Event Kashif Sajjad Sheikh, Chairman CCL said,
“I take this opportunity to reach out to all our employees across the globe with these action plans and engage them for this great cause. I urge everyone to learn about sustainability through our workshops. By continuing to work together and prioritizing sustainability, we will do our part to ensure a greener tomorrow for future generations to come.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP’s claim of no restrictions on raw material imports refuted by FPCCI
Next articleHBL raises staff service age to 65 years
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

Karachi, Pakistan – 15 September 2022: HBL, the largest and best bank in Pakistan, has announced raising the staff service age from 60 years...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

YAP Pakistan partners with Bank Alfalah to launch B2B financial services

September 08, 2022: YAP Pakistan, the first regional financial super app providing consumers and businesses with a one-stop shop of innovative financial products, has...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

NBP, NGOs collaborate to provide clean drinking water manufactured by PakVitae

KARACHI: The unprecedented rains and floods in Pakistan have caused the devastation of an enormous magnitude in various parts of the country. Officials estimate...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

His Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, chairman of Bank Alfalah, pledges $10m in donations for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah’s Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, and the Board of Directors, have graciously approved that Bank Alfalah will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Suzuki Pakistan launches Alto VXR AGS 

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has introduced  the fourth variant to PSMC’s best selling car of FY22, the new Alto VXR AGS. The...

No more imported fuel-based power projects, Dastgir says 

No import curbs on raw materials: SBP

Dollar pushes towards fresh 24-year peak versus yen after US CPI shock

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.