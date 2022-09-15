Sign inSubscribe
HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

By press release

Karachi, Pakistan – 15 September 2022: HBL, the largest and best bank in Pakistan, has announced raising the staff service age from 60 years to 65 years. This first-of-a-kind step underscores the Bank’s commitment to the well-being of its staff, thus ensuring they continue to thrive.

In the current socio-economic environment, this first-of-a-kind step is a game-changer for the financial industry. This ensures that the staff continue to financially support their families in the present global and local economically challenging times. Moreover, it will allow the Bank’s experienced staff members to further utilize their skills and also pass on those skills to the younger generation.

With effect from 01 September 2022, the Bank will retain all its management staff till the age of 65 years.

Commenting on the initiative, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, stated, “The strides that the Bank has made over the last eight decades, would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of its people. HBL, with guidance from the Chairman and the Board of Directors, undertook the game-changing step of raising the service age to improve the quality of life of those we work with and those we serve. This effort underpins our belief in being a ‘Bank with a Soul’.”

press release

