Help is here. But will kiryana stores take it?

The neighbourhood kiryana retailers are under a constant threat. On the one hand, we have the venture capital backed quick commerce startups, who have made their intentions of disrupting the kiryana stores public. While one such startup, Airlift, has been reduced to ashes by a harsh turn in startup investments, Pandamart and a few others still remain. On the other hand, we have hyper markets such as Metro, Alfatah and Imtiaz, with the potential to kill many small retailers by opening just one of their branches in a locality.

The situation it seems is not in their control. What if a big retailer opens up right next to them? For example, a fairly large-sized grocery store in Bahawalpur saw a dreadful decline in sales because Imtiaz opened up a branch nearby, forcing the smaller retailer to eventually exit that locality.