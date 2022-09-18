Sign inSubscribe
Help is here. But will kiryana stores take it?

A league of startups is trying to digitise small retailers. This might change retail altogether in Pakistan

Posted by: Taimoor Hassan

The neighbourhood kiryana retailers are under a constant threat. On the one hand, we have the venture capital backed quick commerce startups, who have made their intentions of disrupting the kiryana stores public. While one such startup, Airlift, has been reduced to ashes by a harsh turn in startup investments, Pandamart and a few others still remain. On the other hand, we have hyper markets such as Metro, Alfatah and Imtiaz, with the potential to kill many small retailers by opening just one of their branches in a locality. 

The situation it seems is not in their control. What if a big retailer opens up right next to them? For example, a fairly large-sized grocery store in Bahawalpur saw a dreadful decline in sales because Imtiaz opened up a branch nearby, forcing the smaller retailer to eventually exit that locality.  

So what do you do when you are faced by the threat of a big retailer or a quick commerce player opening a new dark store nearby? A new league of startups in Pakistan thinks that these small retailers that get disrupted by big ones have fundamental ‘flaws’ in their operations that make them easy prey for the big boys. These flaws can be fixed by digitisation of small retailers, and if done successfully, it would bring substantial changes in the entire retail ecosystem. 

 

Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

