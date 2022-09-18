Malik Riaz is still a banker but not by choice

So you want to buy a bank. You start doing the obvious. You look at the options in front of you of any banks that may be looking for buyers, you consider how much money you have, consult the lawyers, and then move on to the important stage — negotiations.

Few people get to be in a position in their life where they are undertaking the process of buying a financial institution. Yet the steps are pretty simple, even if the backroom conversations that fill in the gaps between all those steps are quite… colourful to put it mildly. But if you are buying a bank in Pakistan, perhaps the one person you wouldn’t expect to buy it from is Malik Riaz.

Yes the property mogul in addition to being one of the wealthiest and most powerful men in Pakistan is also a banker. Well, not a banker strictly speaking, but a bank owner. And right now he very much wants to shed the cap and continue on his merry way encr- sorry we mean developing land and staying in the real estate business.

To be fair, Riaz only really bought the bank to help along the way in his real estate endeavours. Essentially, he wanted to buy the bank so he could have an easy source for mortgages for his many housing projects. It didn’t quite work out because the only bank he was able to buy was Escorts Investment Bank (ESBL).

The story isn’t a new one. In August 2021, Profit wrote a story called, “Obituary: Malik Riaz the banker” highlighting Riaz’s struggles at owning a bank and settling with an investment bank, saving , trying to create a mortgage market, and finally when none of that worked – calling it quits and selling the bank.