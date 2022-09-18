Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Malik Riaz is still a banker but not by choice

Escorts Investment Bank has been up for sale for a while

Posted by: Profit

So you want to buy a bank. You start doing the obvious. You look at the options in front of you of any banks that may be looking for buyers, you consider how much money you have, consult the lawyers, and then move on to the important stage — negotiations. 

Few people get to be in a position in their life where they are undertaking the process of buying a financial institution. Yet the steps are pretty simple, even if the backroom conversations that fill in the gaps between all those steps are quite… colourful to put it mildly. But if you are buying a bank in Pakistan, perhaps the one person you wouldn’t expect to buy it from is Malik Riaz. 

Yes the property mogul in addition to being one of the wealthiest and most powerful men in Pakistan is also a banker. Well, not a banker strictly speaking, but a bank owner. And right now he very much wants to shed the cap and continue on his merry way encr-  sorry we mean developing land and staying in the real estate business. 

To be fair, Riaz only really bought the bank to help along the way in his real estate endeavours. Essentially, he wanted to buy the bank so he could have an easy source for mortgages for his many housing projects. It didn’t quite work out because the only bank he was able to buy was Escorts Investment Bank (ESBL). 

The story isn’t a new one. In August 2021, Profit wrote a story called, “Obituary: Malik Riaz the banker” highlighting Riaz’s struggles at owning a bank and settling with an investment bank, saving , trying to create a mortgage market, and finally when none of that worked – calling it quits and selling the bank.

We’ve already covered why Riaz wanted to own a bank in the first place and how this would integrate with his other line of work, real estate. However, it looks like Riaz’s stint as a banker is not over, that too, is not by choice. Bahria Town Private Limited still owns 119,279,077 shares out of the total of 135,600,000 shares in ESBL. This makes up 87.9639% of the company. Riaz has been on the lookout for a buyer for the bank, however, things have not been smooth sailing.

Article continues after this advertisement

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Profit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Propelling financial inclusion through female participation

Despite recent efforts made by the State Bank along with other, smaller financial institutions, it seems that deeply-rooted social biases may continue to restrict female participation in the financial system
Read more
FEATURED

Help is here. But will kiryana stores take it?

A league of startups is trying to digitise small retailers. This might change retail altogether in Pakistan
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.