Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Honda repudiates rumours of delaying or putting off the Honda HR-V

Company officials have said that HR-V will be released very shortly per their original timeline

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has dismissed various media reports that HACPL will either delay or outright put off the launch of its upcoming HR-V crossover sport utility vehicle (CUV). 

Maqsood Ur Rehman Rehmani, Vice President and Company Secretary of HACPL, and Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing at HACPL, have both denied the rumours that there have been any alterations in HACPL’s plan to release the Honda HR-V. In conversation with Profit, both have stated that the HR-V will be released per HACPL’s original timeline. 

Neither of the two could quote an exact release date for the HR-V. However, Nazir stated that the announcement for the launch of the HR-V will be made “very soon”. “Providing an exact date would reduce the surprise that HACPL has prepared for customers,” said Nazir when asked if he could provide a particular timeline in terms of weeks and/or months. 

Profit, like most other media outlets, had reported that the HR-V would be released later in 2023. HACPL’s urgency to release the HR-V is likely an attempt to galvanise its sales after the forgettable showing by the entire automotive industry in FY 2022-23. HACPL in particular saw month-on-month (MoM) contractions of 35% and 29% in July and August respectively. The launch of the HR-V might provide the company with the ability to rally customers behind the ongoing CUV bonanza. 

The HR-V already has a history in Pakistan. Its Japanese iteration, the Honda Vezel has long been imported in Pakistan by private dealerships as a CBU. However, this is the first time HACPL will be introducing the automobile themselves as a CBU. This will also be HACPLs first foray in the crossover-SUV segment.  

Nazir had told Profit in an earlier conversation that the HR-V would be “released in both hybrid and non-hybrid variants”. ”It will attract customers with its latest design and fuel average.” 

“The HR-V will come in a hybrid and non-hybrid variant. It will attract customers with its latest design and fuel average” General Manager of Sales and Marketing at HACPL Amir Nazir told Profit. HACPL has not given a quote on the official price of the HR-V as it is likely part of the ‘surprise’ that Nazir has hinted at. However, Nazir has hinted to Profit previously that the HR-V will be priced competitively in comparison to its direct competitors. 

A 2022 release will intensify competition in the CUV segment with MG still likely to release their completely-knocked-down (CKD) portfolio later this year, and Haval having released their CKD lineup just this month. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReaders’ Response: Dams – Dangerous, Inefficient, Expensive
Next articleHBL to contest allegations in terror financing case in US
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petroleum division to ensure ECC approval for sale of ENI Pakistan

Petroleum division is set to get the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) regarding the sale of ENI Pakistan to Prime International Oil...
Read more
HEADLINES

HBL to contest allegations in terror financing case in US

As reported by Bloomberg on Thursday, Pakistan’s largest commercial bank Habib Bank Ltd (HBL) faces secondary liability in a case in the United States...
Read more
HEADLINES

TCS shuts down eCommerce business Yayvo.com, takes impairment loss of Rs1.2bn 

LAHORE: After a series of half-hearted attempts to sell off its eCommerce business, Yayvo.com, TCS has finally decided to pull the plug and shut...
Read more
HEADLINES

ITFC delegation to visit Pakistan to discuss Annual Financing Plan

ISLAMABAD: A five member delegation of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) headed by its Chief Operating Officer (COO) will visit Pakistan from October...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.