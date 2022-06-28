MG Motors all set for local assembly?

Despite conflicting reports, MG Motors may be on the precipice of introducing their locally assembled variants as per Javed Afridi.

Javed Afridi in a social media post earlier this month stated that MG Motors may begin domestic production as early as July. This statement may come to fruition with the MG HS completing its all-terrain testing yesterday.

MG Motors has been locally assembling automobiles since March at their Lahore plant. However, their conflict with the Engineering Development Board (EBD) regarding their paint plants non-compliance with greenfield plant investment regulations has been the main source of delay per Pakwheels CEO, Suneel Munj. This conflict has disabled them from obtaining the license to sell locally assembled automobiles in Pakistan.

Neither MG nor Afridi have commented on this particular matter but Pakwheels estimates the issue to come to a conclusion in October, only after which MG will introduce their local portfolio in the market.

However, all of this has not stopped Afridi from spurring hype for a possible MG HS and MG3 release by next month.