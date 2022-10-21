Faisal Jewel by Faisal Town Group

Faisal Town Group, a renowned Real Estate Developer, being the 3rd biggest developer of Pakistan has always delivered numerous projects in horizontal development that is i.e; horizontal cities. Now, for the first time, they are venturing into vertical cities through their no-limit construction company CAM Construction, which guarantees timely and quality delivery. Faisal Town brings ‘Faisal Jewel’.

With the exponential growth in population, Islamabad/Rawalpindi has an increasing demand for vertical cities. With many High Rises sprouting in the twin city region to tackle the demand for quality housing, the huge gap still remains. Faisal Town Group hopes to fulfill this gap in Quality Housing with their first-ever project of Vertical City named “Faisal Jewel”. Faisal Jewel is located in one of the company’s signature Society, Faisal Hills, Rawalpindi. Surrounded by the scenic views of Margalla Hills, Faisal Town Group has ensured to uphold the quality and beauty of the location by Constructing an equally glamourous High Rise. Faisal Jewel is aimed to be one of the best High-Quality Commercial Projects which will define the region to its aesthetics, quality, and facilities.

The concept of multi-story buildings started making space when different housing societies like Faisal Town announced developing the vicinity. Faisal Town’s project Faisal Hills was launched in the foothills of the magnificent Margalla mountains. Masses’ response was humongous towards the new housing project Faisal Hills because of trust and confidence in the Faisal Town group and plots were sold out without any concrete investment in marketing. In the last quarter of 2021, the management of Faisal Town and Faisal Hills decided to launch the tallest residential building in the region inside Faisal Hills.

The new project inside Faisal Hills was named Faisal Jewel and it was exclusively brought by Chairman Faisal Hills, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed himself. The inauguration ceremony was held at the construction site where Jewel’s management briefed the audience about their new project.

The total area of Faisal Jewel is 2.5 acres of land, and it will be comprised of two high towers. The residential tower will have 26 floors with a total height of 300 feet while the 2nd Hotel tower will have 14 stories. There will be penthouses at the top of each tower. The basement of three floors of Faisal Jewel is reserved for Parking while the next five floors are for a shopping mall which will accommodate different national brands, food courts, and much more. The tower will be the society’s central business hub containing retail shops, and luxury residences. The next floor of Faisal Jewel will be used as a service area where people would enjoy their celebrations/festivities and health club facilities. It is a five-star level project where the beauty of Margalla hills will be visible through apartments. Right Now, the vicinity is unable to accommodate any national or foreign guests due to the unavailability of quality hotels. Faisal Jewel will fill the space by providing security, peace, and luxurious standards of hospitality to the guests, tourists, or foreign delegates.

Construction work has been started at the project and soon there would be a sky scrapper under the gigantic Margalla hills. This addition to Faisal Hills will provide a unique attraction to the place and make it an investment hotspot of the twin cities. Moreover, investors and buyers can expect high returns on their investment in Faisal Hills after the development of Faisal Jewel. After completion, Faisal Jewel will not only be the tallest building in the region but in the Rawalpindi district as well. This project will not only enhance the charm of the Faisal Hills housing society and make it a hotspot for the business community of the twin cities but also be two modern additions to Pakistan’s skyline.