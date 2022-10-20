Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Suzuki announces second plant shutdown for October 

This will be the company’s eighth plant shutdown since August

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will be observing non-production days (NDPs) from October 24 till October 26. 

The company has attributed its decision to prevailing administrative oversight by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the import of completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits. PSCM’s motorcycle plant will, however, remain operational. 

PSMC, Pakistan’s largest car manufacturer by sales volume, has been encumbered for the majority of this summer with non-production days (NPD) which have culminated in the announcement of its seventh production shutdown since August. It had previously halted production from August 18 to August 19 , August 22 to August 26, August 29 to August 31, September 6 to September 9, September 19 to September 23, and October 19 to October 21.

PSMC  has placed the blame completely on the SBP. This issue erupted earlier this June when the central bank sought to curb the outflow of forex by restricting imports of CKD kits needed to assemble cars. One of the issues that the persistent NPDs have created is that they have exacerbated the demand destruction in the car industry. Customers that persist and endeavor to purchase cars despite the significant price increases in 2022 are subject to egregiously long wait times, and subsequently on-premiums. 

In terms of the demand destruction that NPDs have exacerbated, the company saw a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 46 per cent this September based on the data they released to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA). The silver lining to September’s figures was that PSMC saw a 52 per cent increase in month-on-month (MoM) sales. This deviated from the previous 58 per cent and 41 per cent MoM contractions seen in July and August respectively. However, despite September’s figures, PSMC 1QFY23 figures are still 64% lower YoY. An additional period of NPDs in October after this one may pivot PSMC back towards August-esque figures with the company again having 3 periods of NPDs  in comparison to the 2 periods seen in September. 

Moreover, PSMC’s contemporaries in the Big 3, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) have also suffered with HACPL having announced a week long production shut down last week. 

PSMC has, however, undoubtedly fared far worse than its other two contemporaries with no end in sight for either the company nor the rest of the industry as to when the SBP’s measures on CKD imports will loosen. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistani fintech company Keenu to be acquired by Saudi Arabia-based Hala
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR repudiates rumours of additional customs duty on imported car parts

LAHORE: A very senior source at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in conversation with Profit has dismissed media speculation that the FBR has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s troubles justify slump in bond prices: JPMorgan

ISLAMABAD: Investment bank JPMorgan has called the slump in Pakistan’s bonds to just a third of their face value justified, following the country’s devastating...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods: report

LAHORE: Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the country’s economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. “We...
Read more
HEADLINES

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project is back on the table

ISLAMABAD: In order to minimize the energy deficit of the country, the coalition government is again seriously considering restarting work on Iran-Pakistan (IP) Gas...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

JPMorgan-US
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s troubles justify slump in bond prices: JPMorgan

ISLAMABAD: Investment bank JPMorgan has called the slump in Pakistan’s bonds to just a third of their face value justified, following the country’s devastating...

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods: report

“Your work is the lifeline of your career, be glad that it’s moving”- Burhan Mirza

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project is back on the table

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.